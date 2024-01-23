Burundi Refutes Rwanda’s Allegations as Baseless

Gitega, January 23, 2024- The government of Burundi has expressed surprise and categorically denied baseless and false allegations made by the Rwandan government against Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

These allegations surfaced in a statement issued by Rwanda on Monday. The Rwandan government accused President Ndayishimiye of using “inflammatory, divisive words, contrary to the principles of the African Union.”

In response, the Burundian government released a statement on Tuesday, refuting these accusations as based on false information purportedly spread by Rwandan propagandists. They assured Burundians and the international community that the allegations were a fabrication aimed at misrepresenting President Ndayishimiye’s statements.

The statement highlighted President Ndayishimiye’s role as a champion for youth, peace, and security within the African Union. It noted his initiative to organize discussions focused on youth, emphasizing his commitment to advancing youth development across the continent.

The Burundian government asserted that Rwanda’s allegations were a distraction tactic, aiming to divert attention from the real issues between Rwanda and Burundi. The statement reiterated Burundi’s principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

The Burundian government expressed disappointment over Rwanda’s failure to honor commitments made since October 2020. These include extraditing individuals involved in the 2015 coup attempt, who are allegedly part of the RED Tabara group, labeled as a terrorist organization by Burundi.

Furthermore, the statement condemned the alleged involvement of Rwandan authorities in incorporating refugees from Mahama camp into the RED Tabara group. The Burundian government accused Rwanda of repeated hostile actions against Burundi, contrary to the principles of good neighborliness.

The statement concluded with Burundi’s expectation for Rwanda to extradite the 2015 coup plotters linked to RED Tabara. It reaffirmed President Ndayishimiye’s commitment to peace and security in the region.