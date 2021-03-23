Now has never been a better time to get involved in the world of online casino gaming! Let’s put things into perspective for any of you new players, right now you have access to hundreds, if not thousands, of online casinos, each with its own unique catalogues – check out Fruit Stack. It can be scary, yes, but once you start gaining experience it all becomes so familiar.

Casino deposit methods are one of those main questions that come up time and time again. We get it, everyone likes to pay and play their own way, which is why we have all the information you need right here. Know that there are quite a few payment methods available right now. Expect most, if not all, sites to have these options readily available to you.

Deposit Methods

Here are all viable ways to pay:

– AstroPay Card

– Bank Transfer

– Boku

– Citadel

– Credit/Debit Cards

– iDeal

– iDebit

– Instant Deposit

– Internet Banking

– Maestro/Switch Card

– MasterCard

– Neteller

– NETS

– Nordea

– Pay By Phone

– Payforit

– PayPal

– Skrill

– Trustly

– Visa

– WebMoney

– Wire Transfer

– Zimpler

Plenty of Ways to Deposit

As you can see, there are plenty of ways to play right now, with new additions constantly added to make it easier for you and your tastes. We should mention that some of the methods we’ve mentioned above are only relevant for deposits only. Depositing and withdrawing cash are probably handled best from the likes of PayPal or Visa/Visa Debit. If in doubt be sure to check out the terms and conditions on your site of choice.

Additional Charges

Please be aware that some sites out there will charge you for deposits, although it is quite rare, just worth stating regardless. Most pay by phone sites will almost always never charge from deposits, and will actually use your mobile phone bill as the direct source of payments. Keep in mind that deposits are capped at around £30 if you do visit these sites.

Most Reliable Way

So which is the best route to take? The answer to this question depends entirely on you and the time you put in to your casino gaming. If you are someone who likes playing for keeps and plays often, then go with any electronic wallet option. Payments are fast, secure, and incredibly reliable. Try using an account that you don’t really use often if you have it, it will make tracking your success a lot easier (and means you can set limits for yourself).

Security, Security, Security

Players are always concerned about the safety of their accounts when on these sites. We can confirm that all of the payment methods we’ve mentioned above are incredibly secure. If you still find yourself unsure, then reach out to your bank or to the site itself — although you might find a FAQ section that delves into this topic directly. Just please be aware that these sites are like Fort Knox when it comes to keeping you safe as you play.