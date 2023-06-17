Daughters of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Hero, Paul Rusesabagina, Share Their Story in an Exclusive CNN Interview

In a powerful and emotional interview with CNN’s Julia Chatterley, the daughters of Paul Rusesabagina, the renowned hero portrayed in the acclaimed film “Hotel Rwanda,” opened up about their father’s recent release from prison and his subsequent return to the United States. The interview shed light on the family’s journey, the challenges they faced, and their hopes for the future.

Paul Rusesabagina gained international recognition for his efforts during the 1994 Rwandan genocide. As a hotel manager, he sheltered more than 1,200 people, saving them from the brutal violence that engulfed the nation. His story became the inspiration for the movie “Hotel Rwanda,” which showcased his courage and selflessness in the face of unimaginable horror.

However, Rusesabagina’s heroic status took an unexpected turn when he was arrested in August 2020 under controversial circumstances. The Rwandan government accused him of various charges, including terrorism, arson, and murder. Many international human rights organizations and supporters around the world raised concerns about his arrest, arguing that it was politically motivated and aimed at silencing a prominent critic of the Rwandan government.

After spending months in detention and enduring a high-profile trial, Rusesabagina was ultimately sentenced to 25 years in prison. The news sent shockwaves through the international community, with many expressing outrage over what they deemed an unfair trial and an infringement on Rusesabagina’s human rights.

In their interview with CNN, Rusesabagina’s daughters shared their immense relief and joy at their father’s release. They expressed their gratitude to the individuals and organizations that tirelessly advocated for his freedom, highlighting the support they received from human rights groups, politicians, and celebrities who rallied behind their cause.

The daughters also spoke about the challenges they faced during their father’s imprisonment, emphasizing the emotional toll it took on their family. They discussed the difficulties of maintaining contact with their father, the uncertainty surrounding his health and well-being, and the constant fear they experienced for his safety.

However, despite the immense hardship, the family remains resolute in their pursuit of justice and their commitment to raising awareness about the ongoing human rights issues in Rwanda. They hope that their father’s release will shine a light on the need for transparency, fairness, and respect for human rights within the Rwandan judicial system.

As the interview concluded, Rusesabagina’s daughters expressed their determination to continue fighting for their father’s innocence and for justice to prevail. They acknowledged the immense support they have received from people around the world and vowed to use their platform to advocate for those who are silenced and oppressed.

The story of Paul Rusesabagina serves as a stark reminder of the power of individuals to make a difference in the face of adversity. His daughters’ resilience and unwavering determination to seek justice for their father epitomize the strength of family bonds and the enduring fight for human rights.