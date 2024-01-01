Dear Friends and Frenemies, As We Enter 2024, Remember Our Shared Planet is a Wonderful World

Dear friends and frenemies, you would agree that we agree on at least one thing – our world is wonderful. Louis Armstrong put it best in his song “What a Wonderful World.” May 2024 remind us of our shared treasure – our Wonderful World. Here are Louis Armstrong’s terrific words.

What a wonderful world

By Louis Armstrong

I see trees of green

Red roses too

I see them bloom

For me and you

And I think to myself

What a wonderful world

I see skies of blue

And clouds of white

The bright blessed day

The dark sacred night

And I think to myself

What a wonderful world

The colors of the rainbow

So pretty in the sky

Are also on the faces

Of people going by

I see friends shaking hands

Saying, “How do you do?”

They’re really saying

I love you

I hear babies cry

I watch them grow

They’ll learn much more

Than I’ll ever know

And I think to myself

What a wonderful world

Yes, I think to myself

What a wonderful world

Ooh, yes