Dear Friends and Frenemies, As We Enter 2024, Remember Our Shared Planet is a Wonderful World

By David Himbara
Dear friends and frenemies, you would agree that we agree on at least one thing – our world is wonderful. Louis Armstrong put it best in his song “What a Wonderful World.” May 2024 remind us of our shared treasure – our Wonderful World. Here are Louis Armstrong’s terrific words.
What a wonderful world
By Louis Armstrong
I see trees of green
Red roses too
I see them bloom
For me and you
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world
I see skies of blue
And clouds of white
The bright blessed day
The dark sacred night
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world
The colors of the rainbow
So pretty in the sky
Are also on the faces
Of people going by
I see friends shaking hands
Saying, “How do you do?”
They’re really saying
I love you
I hear babies cry
I watch them grow
They’ll learn much more
Than I’ll ever know
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world
Yes, I think to myself
What a wonderful world
Ooh, yes