Digital assets exchange KoinKoin appoints Centropy PR as global comms agency

London – Wednesday 26th April 2023: KoinKoin, the Africa-focused digital assets exchange, has appointed Centropy PR to manage its global communications programme following a competitive pitch process.

The fintech company founded by former banker Ola Atose, announced revenues of over £40m last year and has offices in London, Nigeria, and Ghana. KoinKoin helps customers to buy, sell and transfer digital assets across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Western Europe.

Centropy will provide a suite of PR services to KoinKoin, including media relations, thought leadership, brand consultancy and social media consultancy.

Ola Atose, founder, KoinKoin said: “We were seeking a PR agency that could support our business through rapid international growth. The Centropy team has a proven track record of helping firms scale-up internationally as well as an energetic approach to PR. We’re very excited to be working with a partner which shares our ambitions.”

Steven George-Hilley, founder, Centropy PR said: “Ola is a true entrepreneur who has built an incredible international business from the ground up. Our team is very excited to work with such an ambitious brand as it enters its next phase of growth.”

About Centropy PR

Founded in 2017, Centropy PR is a leading B2B tech and fintech PR agencies working with start ups and global brands.