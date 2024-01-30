DRC: President Félix Tshisekedi’s Firm Stance Against Dialogue with Aggressors

On January 30, 2024, Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), made a decisive statement during a traditional New Year’s ceremony with the diplomatic corps in the DRC. He emphatically declared that no dialogue would occur with the aggressor occupying any part of the DRC’s territory, underlining the government’s firm stance on the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This significant event saw two speeches, following diplomatic protocol, by Martin Chungong Ayafor, the Cameroonian ambassador and dean of the diplomatic corps in the DRC, and President Tshisekedi himself. Ayafor expressed hopes for the DRC’s progress under Tshisekedi’s leadership, highlighting the diplomatic corps’ desire to support the DRC in establishing institutions following the general elections on December 20, 2023. He emphasized the corps’ wish for the effective and successful emergence of the DRC under Tshisekedi’s mandate.

In response, President Tshisekedi expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the diplomatic corps. He reassured that the DRC would remain open to mutually beneficial partnerships, adhering strictly to national laws and aligning with the country’s new societal project.

Addressing the ongoing security crisis in Eastern DRC, President Tshisekedi reiterated the country’s position on the aggression it faces. He stressed that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC are non-negotiable, making it clear that no dialogue is possible with the aggressor as long as they occupy any part of the DRC’s territory. This statement is a reaffirmation of the DRC government’s commitment to defending its sovereignty at all costs.

Moreover, Tshisekedi assured that the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) remain committed to pursuing the enemy until the very end, regardless of the cost. In a significant move, he called on United Nations bodies, the African Union, and regional organizations to initiate targeted sanctions against Rwandan officials and the M23, who are violating the sovereignty of the DRC.