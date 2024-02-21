Exploring Rwanda’s Gaming Industry

During the past couple of decades, Rwanda has undergone a surprising evolution in its gaming landscape — reflecting the surging popularity of gaming as an entertainment and pop culture staple across the globe. While the gaming industry in Rwanda may not boast the same scale as some more established gaming markets, it has, nonetheless, experienced considerable growth since the turn of the century.

This article will explore the Rwandan gaming landscape, as well as taking a look at notable African gaming developments as a whole.

Key Gaming Stats

Before we progress, let’s take a look at some key statistics compiled by Statista on the Rwandan gaming market:

The Video Games market in the country is expected to reach a value of US$20.65m by the end of 2024.

Between 2024 and 2027, the market is predicted to grow by a further 10.42%.

By 2027, Rwanda’s total gaming population could increase to 7.7 million. This reflects an 11.1% user penetration rate.

The mobile gaming segment holds the largest share and is predicted to be worth $11.84 million by the end of 2024.

A key driver in the future development of gaming in Rwanda will likely be increased government investment in advanced technologies.

Gaming Across Africa

Across Africa as a whole, the past two and a half decades have delivered impressive growth and development in the gaming landscape, marking the continent’s emergence as a dynamic and promising gaming market. While Africa may have been relatively overlooked in the beginning stages of digital gaming, the past decade especially has seen a surge in gaming activity — fueled by factors such as increasing internet penetration, rising smartphone adoption, and a growing youthful demographic. Consequently, Africa has been able to take a spot as a significant player in the global gaming landscape, with several regions ranking well in terms of gaming penetration.

Of course, there are both challenges and opportunities currently faced by key stakeholders developing gaming across Africa. While infrastructure constraints, regulatory hurdles, and economic disparities may pose obstacles to growth, the continent’s burgeoning local game development scene and rapid tech advancements offer huge potential for innovation and expansion.

In terms of which countries have seen the biggest uptake in gaming, a few epicentres have emerged throughout the continent. Countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt have all established themselves as key hubs for the industry, driving entrepreneurship, innovation and collaboration within the ecosystem. But, how does the gaming market in Rwanda compare?

The Rwandan Gaming Landscape

Rwanda’s gaming landscape may be modest in comparison, but that’s largely down to various socioeconomic factors that limited the penetration during the initial gaming boom of the early 2000s. Access to gaming consoles and PCs was restricted among the demographic most likely to become avid gamers, meaning that playing video games remained relatively niche.

The Rise of eSports

Despite these challenges, however, a community of gaming enthusiasts began to emerge, forming the foundations of organisations like the Rwanda Gaming Community and the Rwanda Esports Organization. These organisations have played a vital role in the growth of the industry so far, serving as hubs for gamers to connect, collaborate and compete in various tournaments and online forums.

As such, eSports is on the rise here, with local tournaments and competitions attracting plenty of participants and spectators alike. Organised leagues have provided opportunities for Rwandan gamers to showcase their skills on both national and international stages, while the growing interest in the sector means it has plenty of potential for budding investors.

Gaming on the Go

Unsurprisingly, given its accessibility, mobile gaming has become increasingly prevalent in Rwanda. The widespread availability of smartphones and the proliferation of affordable mobile data plans in the country has enabled a much broader segment of the population to engage with gaming content than conventional consoles or PCs. Plus, the lightweight nature of mobile games has captured the attention of Rwandan gamers; according to appfigures.com, titles such as Block Blast! Minecraft and Build Master: Bridge Race are among the top ranking in the country.

Online Poker and iGaming

It’s clear that Rwanda is doing well when it comes to progressing the development of eSports and mobile gaming in the region, but if there’s one gaming sector it does need to improve on it’s iGaming – notably online poker. In most major gaming markets, digital poker is viewed as a legitimate vertical in the digital gaming realm, with some even regarding it as an eSport as well as a recognised mindsport. Still, this digital upgrade to a classic card game has gained traction among Rwandan players.

While traditional forms of gaming, such as eSports and mobile gaming, operate within a relatively clear regulatory environment, things are less clear when it comes to online poker and, indeed, rising GameFi trends like the Play-to-Earn (P2E) sector. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, there’s a growing need for a clear and coherent legal framework to ensure regulatory compliance and safeguard gamers in all online activities.