Félicien Kabuga is a Rwandan patriot: Stacey Uwimana

A prominent Rwandan businessman, has been arrested in France and sent to the Hague to face charges of involvement in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. Family members and friends of Mr Kabuga are speaking out in defence of the 88 year-old accused and rebutting rumours and false reports concerning his life, political associations, and businesses. Sensational and biased media have seriously damaged Felicien Kabuga’s right to due process and the fundamental right to the presumption of innocence. Stacey Uwimana, Felicien’s granddaughter, makes a compelling case for her grandfather in this interview with The Taylor Report.