Former South African President Thabo Mbeki’s Speech About the Corruption of the African National Congress Is Heartbreaking

By David Himbara

Former President Thabo Mbeki said the systematic collapse of South African institutions was not only fuelled by greed and corruption. Mbeki stated that there was a far more sinister attack on the State. There is a whole process systematic process “to ensure that the democratic republic does not succeed.”

Here is Thabo Mbeki in his own words.

“Why is the African National Congress (ANC) behaving like this? It is true. We have many greedy people. Many corrupt people. When my ANC comrades say that I must go campaigning for them in next year’s elections, I ask them this: How am going to do that? The ANC in my constituency is led by a criminal. It is not possible to go and ask people to vote for the ANC led by a criminal. It is not possible. I can’t. And I don’t think the ANC understands that reality.”

These words from the former President of South Africa are heartbreaking. Mbeki was elected the President of the African National Congress At the 50th Conference of the ANC at Mafikeng in 1997. At the ANC conference in Polokwane in December 2007, Mbeki lost to Jacob Zuma, who became the ANC President and went on to become South Africa’s President in 2009.