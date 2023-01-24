Gareth Bale ended his professional career

Gareth Bale is one of the best players of the 2010s. However, fans most remember him for his performances for Real Madrid. By the way, La Liga live scores are always available for fans to view on the sports statistics website.

So, in early 2023, Bale surprised many fans with his announcement. Gareth announced the end of his professional career. He is only 33 years old, so many expected that he would play 2-3 more seasons. However, Gareth seems to have finally lost his motivation. Even a recent move to the MLS did not make him shake things up. The player had a couple of good games but wasn’t good enough.

The last years at Real Madrid were relatively unsuccessful for Bale. His play had almost no impact on the team's La Liga matches. As a result, Gareth more and more often found himself in the reserves and was not like his old self.

It seemed, however, that he still had enough motivation to please fans across the ocean. However, an unsuccessful performance with the national team at the 2022 World Cup ended that. Wales was one of the main disappointments of the Qatar World Cup. Although Bale scored the only goal for his national team at the tournament, he can hardly credit his performance.

Why did Bale decide to leave football?

Gareth's career leaves contradictory feelings. On the one hand, he is one of his generation's best players, with a mass of titles, including five victories in the Champions League. At the same time, there is a feeling that Bale has not been able to realize his full potential. In fact, at the age of 28-29, he gave up giving 100%. Occasionally, Gareth gave brilliant performances, but they were more like flashes. Counting on him to be a full-fledged team leader for a long time is no longer possible.

So, if talking about the factors that made Bale decide to end his professional career early enough:

Lack of motivation. It was increasingly difficult for the footballer to find reasons to give his best on the field. He won many trophies and was one of the central legends of the Welsh national team. Under such conditions, the desire to give his best in training and on the field was zero. The presence of other interests. Bale is known for his addiction to golf. As a result, he decided to pay more attention to it and gave up football. The lack of a competitive rhythm. In the U.S., Bale was wholly relaxed and realized there was no need to give it his all.

Thus, Bale ended his football career early enough but left a bright mark in the game’s history. There is no doubt that fans will remember him for a very long time.