Has Paul Kagame really died?

By Arnold Gakuba

The death of Rwandan President Paul Kagame has been a controversy in recent days. From the information of the newspaper Le Monde, Grégoire Ryckmans sheds light on this matter.

Based on a video of Thomas Nahimana, one of the political opponents living in France, who talks about the death of Paul Kagame which would have occurred in March of last year in Israel, from a dazzling cancer, Grégoire Ryckmans came to break the myth. He declares that Paul Kagame, the current president of Rwanda has been seen and spoke out on several occasions in recent times.

At the occasion of the New Year on December 31, 2020, President Paul Kagame spoke on cameras. From then, he was also shown on his official Youtube channel participating in various meetings. On February 11, 2021, President Paul Kagame answered questions of journalists during his ‘State of the Nation 2020’. We note also that Paul Kagame participated in the swearing-in of the President of the African Development Bank (ADB), the Nigerian Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina on September 1, 2020 as reported by Venuste Nshimiyimana, Belgian journalist and presenter of Rwandan origin at ” Voice of America ”. This event took place amid rumors of the death and critical health of the Rwandan President, Paul Kagame.

Regarding a photo that circulated on Facebook around the end of August 2020 indicating that it was Paul Kagame, observers of “ France 24 ” explained that it was a patient in China at the beginning of March 2020.

The physical presence of Paul Kagame was also observed from March 7 to 8, 2021 in the visit of Charles Michel, President of the European Council and Louise Mushikiwabo Secretary General of the Francophonie in Rwanda, as the illustrative photos published on social media approve. In addition, Charles Michel was already a friend of Paul Kagame that he could not be deceived from his real image.

Refuting Nahimana’s questions about the physical presence of Paul Kagame on the above-mentioned occasions, the spokesperson of the President of the European Council said:

“I confirm to you that Mr. Michel attended physically a meeting with President Kagame on March 7, 2021. We have instructed our legal services at the Council to investigate the possibility of filing a complaint.”

Another test of the physical presence of Paul Kagame and his wife Jeannette Kagame is that of his vaccination against the Coronavirus on March 11, 2021 at the King Faisal Hospital in Kigali as shown by official images and videos broadcast by ” Urugwiro Village’ , the office of the president of Rwanda.

So, Paul Kagame is alive as the attentive observer of the political life of Rwanda and the Rwandan diaspora Mr. Nshimiyimana affirms in these terms:

“I believe President Kagame is alive, there is no doubt. All that is said (NDLR: on a possible death of Paul Kagame) is ‘fake news’ and this approach is part of a strategy that opponents use to create the buzz on social media by thinking that they will destabilize regimes. ” A word to the wise is enough!