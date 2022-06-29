Hemp Products for Your Immune System

The importance of immune health cannot be overstated. A strong immune system supports

overall health and wellbeing and plays a crucial role in helping to defend our bodies against infection and disease.

There are many steps people can take to help strengthen their immune system. A nutritious diet, regular exercise, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep are all key to supporting immune health. Additionally, numerous natural health supplements, including vitamins, minerals, and herbs, can help boost immunity.

Hemp products are also starting to gain attention for their potential immune-boosting effects. Specifically, CBD is the ingredient to look for when it comes to hemp and immunity. Premium Jane hemp products are an excellent choice since they’re safe, reliable, and of high quality.

Below, we explore how hemp products may benefit immune health in more detail.

The Relationship Between Hemp and the Immune System

Before delving into how hemp products affect the immune system, it’s important to understand how the endocannabinoid system (ECS) works. The ECS is a multiplex network of receptors and endocannabinoids responsible for maintaining homeostasis within the body.

Endocannabinoids are similar to phytocannabinoids, which are compounds found in hemp and cannabis. However, endocannabinoids are naturally produced by the body. Endocannabinoids interact with receptors in the ECS to exert positive effects. Specifically, the ECS is responsible for regulating various mental and physiological processes in the body, including mood, sleep, appetite, fertility, and immunity.

The primary role of this system is to maintain the stability of your body’s internal environment. If an external source like pain from an injury puts your body out of balance, the ECS kicks in to help return your body to its ideal state. Similarly, if a pathogen attacks the immune system, the ECS works to mitigate the threat.

However, sometimes the ECS takes a knock, and the body becomes unbalanced. In this instance, hemp products may help restore balance and improve the functioning of the system.

This is because phytocannabinoids, like CBD found in hemp, can interact with receptors in the ECS and help bring the body back homeostasis.

While experts don’t yet fully understand the relationship between hemp and the ECS, there are perhaps two ways phytocannabinoids can influence the system. They either bind to receptors directly (acting like endocannabinoids) or prevent endocannabinoids from being broken down, which allows them to be more effective.

How Hemp Products Can Benefit the Immune System

Over the years, a growing number of people have turned to hemp products to support immune health. However, to date, no conclusive studies have supported hemp or CBD as an immune booster.

Typically, your body can function correctly without the need for boosters. However, one can not ignore the impact of lifestyle changes on immunity. Some people use hemp products to improve sleep, especially if they suffer from a sleep disorder. Others may use hemp or CBD products to help manage stress or improve mood.

This doesn’t mean that hemp products can prevent you from contracting diseases. However, since insufficient sleep and stress could affect immune health, hemp products may work indirectly to strengthen the immune system.

It’s worth mentioning again that CBD is the key compound when using hemp products for immunity.

The Immunomodulating Effects of Hemp Products

Researchers have been investigating whether hemp or CBD can boost or suppress the immune system. While there is some evidence to suggest that hemp contains compounds that are immunosuppressants, there is little research to back up claims that it stimulates the immune system.

Immunosuppressants act by suppressing, inhibiting, or preventing immune responses. Boasting immunosuppressant properties, hemp products may be helpful for individuals with autoimmune diseases.

Autoimmune conditions result from an overactive immune system, whereby your immune system mistakes a part of your body for a foreign threat and attacks it. Common autoimmune diseases include Multiple sclerosis (MS), Lupus, inflammatory bowel disease (IBS), and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Inflammation is a common symptom of autoimmune diseases.

Immunosuppressants are treatments that help slow or stop an overactive immune system. Studies from 2020 and 2021 suggest that CBD has immunosuppressive and anti-inflammatory properties. As such, CBD may be especially useful in helping manage the inflammatory response in autoimmune diseases.

That said, there is little evidence supporting hemp products or CBD to treat specific autoimmune conditions. Most studies on the subject have been done on animals.

Nonetheless, the results are promising and have opened the door for human studies on the use of CBD as an immunosuppressant. Currently, there is an ongoing study investigating the use of CBD to treat conditions such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Final Thoughts on Hemp Products for your Immune System

A healthy immune system guards your body against harmful pathogens and supports health and wellbeing.

While there is little evidence to suggest that hemp and its derivatives, like CBD, directly impact immune health, they may work indirectly to improve the functioning of the immune system. Moreover, hemp products may support immune health by addressing issues such as stress, inflammation, and poor sleep.

Finally, CBD could work as an immunosuppressant, meaning it may help treat autoimmune conditions. However, more human studies are needed in this area before we can say anything conclusive on the subject.