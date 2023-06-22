Hichilema’s visit to Rwanda: Kagame may be attempting to divide SADC

KIGALI – In a joint press conference held at the Kigali Convention Centre, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia expressed their commitment to working together to invest in the vibrant and talented youth populations of their respective countries. The leaders highlighted the importance of forging stronger partnerships and building a more equitable, accessible, and sustainable fintech ecosystem across Africa.

Earlier in the day, President Kagame hosted President Hichilema and his delegation for a working session at Urugwiro Village. The leaders discussed various areas of partnership, including trade, agriculture production, and knowledge exchange between Rwanda and Zambia. They also addressed the extradition of fugitives related to the Genocide, underscoring the importance of justice and cooperation between the two countries.

President Hichilema’s visit to Rwanda comes at a time when tensions in the region are high due to the presence of M23 rebel groups supported by Rwanda in eastern DR Congo. As SADC prepares to go back to the future in eastern DRC, Analysts have raised concerns that President Kagame may be attempting to divide SADC (South African Development Community) countries’ views on the matter. Deep misgivings and differences about the mandate and intentions of East Africa’s force in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) lie behind the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) decision to deploy its troops into the turbulent region.

It is worth noting that Zambia hosts approximately 4,000 Rwandan refugees who fled in the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide. The visit of President Hichilema to Rwanda has raised concerns among the refugee community, especially in light of recent events involving Rwandan refugees in neighboring Malawi. Journalists have highlighted the involvement of Rwandan authorities in the troubles faced by the refugees in Malawi.