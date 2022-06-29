How CBD Bath Bombs Can Improve Your Bathing Experience

Taking a bath has great physical and mental health benefits. Candlelight, a bath bomb, sweet smells, and soothing music; a bath can be the ultimate in self-care when done right.

However, there is a way to make your bathing experience even more luxurious and beneficial to the body and mind – enter CBD bath bombs.

Bath bombs offer a unique way to use CBD by combining its wellness effects with the therapeutic benefits of a warm bath.

There is an array of CBD bath bombs available on the market, each containing different concentrations and types of CBD, essential oils, and fragrances.

Below, we explore what a CBD bath bomb is and how it can improve your bathing experience.

What Are CBD Bath Bombs?

CBD bath bombs are similar to regular bath bombs. They’re balls that quickly effervesce into the warm bath water and provide a nice, relaxing, fizzy sensation. Both types of bath bombs are used in the same way and come in various bright colors and shapes.

Many CBD bath bombs also contain essential oils, herbs, flower petals, and fragrances, just like regular bath bombs. The primary difference is that CBD-infused bath bombs contain CBD extract.

Therefore, CBD bath bombs deliver the therapeutic wellness properties of CBD, along with the benefits of traditional bath bombs.

4 Ways CBD Bath Bombs Can Improve Your Bathing Experience

Once a CBD bath bomb hits the water, it begins fizzing, releasing the CBD, essential oils, herbs, and fragrances into the water, where it creates a pleasant experience and allows the ingredients to penetrate the skin.

A CBD bath bomb may be just what you need to soothe the mind, body, and soul. Here are four ways CBD bath bombs can improve your bathing experience.

Enhance Relaxation

Taking a bath is already so therapeutic. But adding CBD to the mix can enhance the calming and healing properties of a warm bath. A CBD bath bomb may do the trick if you need help easing the mind after a long and stressful day.

CBD is known for its calming effects and is commonly used to help manage stress. Pairing the cannabinoid with bath bombs, which are also known for promoting relaxation, is an excellent way to further enhance the effects.

Nourishes the Skin

The idea of using CBD for skincare is not a new one. People have been using CBD topicals like creams and balms for years to benefit from the naturally hydrating compounds found within hemp plants.

Generally, CBD bath bombs are made using the same nourishing formulas as regular bath bombs. However, the primary difference is the addition of CBD. The combination of CBD and other hydrating compounds works to soothe, hydrate, and moisturize the skin.

Soothe Muscles and Joints

Soaking in a warm bath can help with tension and muscle soreness. Since CBD may also aid in pain management, the effects are twofold. CBD topicals are believed to offer temporary relief from pain and soreness.

The skin contains many cannabinoid receptors, and when CBD is applied topically, it activates the endocannabinoid system (ECS) through those receptors. CBD interacts with receptors in your epidermal and dermal skin, which may help alleviate pain and inflammation.

Whether you’re sore after a workout or are experiencing stress-related tension in the body, a CBD bath bomb can help to alleviate the discomfort.

Promotes Sleep

Feeling stressed often affects healthy sleep patterns. Similarly, pain can prevent us from getting a good night’s sleep. A CBD bath bomb may help promote a better night’s rest by calming the body and mind.

Beyond simply helping the body and mind unwind, a CBD bath bomb helps the body feel completely relaxed, making you feel sleepy and ready for bed almost instantly.

Final Thoughts

Since a CBD bath bomb is similar to a regular bath bomb, it delivers many of the effects people expect from bath bombs. But thanks to the addition of CBD extract, the therapeutic properties are threefold.

CBD bath bombs may enhance relaxation, nourish the skin, soothe sore muscles, and promote a better night’s sleep. Overall, expect to feel more relaxed than ever when adding CBD to your already relaxing bathing experience.