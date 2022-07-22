How To Download From Torrent Safely

Are you afraid of downloading content from torrents? We have safe ways for you to use torrents with security and anonymity.

We all love to watch movies and TV shows in our free time. The modern process of watching movies and TV shows has changed a lot. We do not go to the cinema halls that much like before. We often tend to depend on the advanced technologies that have helped us to be at home and use the internet to watch shows.

Is there anyone unaware of this fact?

Well, we all who have internet access are able to watch movies and TV shows, and thus most of the young generation are aware of this.

Now, the main concern is the paid packs of the various streaming platforms. It is not very suitable for all the audience to pay for different platforms. Previously there was some free access, but not now.

Nowadays, all the streaming platforms are trying to grab the business by including separate content in their list and also charging for watching anything. We can afford one or two applications at most, but that will limit the thirst for watching anything.

Safe Downloading Ways From Torrent

To mitigate the problem of all the streaming freaks, torrent is probably the only solution. People say that torrent is not safe, and that is right to some extent, but we cannot say that torrent is not safe at all.

Well, thepirateproxybay is a free torrent site from where you can download any movies or TV shows from any genre. If you are getting this kind of facility where every platform is charging you separately, you have to pay some concentration.

However, we have some simple ways that can help you to download your favorite shows and clips safely.

1. Use A Vpn

Using a VPN will enhance your safety and anonymity. With a proper VPN, you can also browse anything faster than ever.

Now when you are at a torrent site, you always have a safety concern because hackers and cyberattackers can make you vulnerable on this kind of free to all site. In this case, using a VPN will enhance your anonymity, and you can safely enter and exit the site with a different IP address.

2. Choose A Proper Torrent Site

Once you set the VPN, now it’s time for you to choose a proper torrent site that has access to millions of free contents and is also genuine.

The Pirate Bay and TorrentLeech are renowned torrent sites with a handy symbol to show you that these are verified torrent sites. Well, The Pirate Bay is one of the most popular torrent sites in the world with endless entertainment for you.

3. Choose The Right Torrent Client

After you choose the site from which you are going to select the site, it’s time for you to choose the right torrent client. There are a few popular and safe torrent clients which you can download from the play store.

For instance, BitTorrent, Vuze, uTorrent, et cetera, are among the well-known clients that you can consider for your next download. Among these, BitTorrent is easy to use, and you can access it quickly as a beginner without any obstacles.

4. Inherit A Good Antivirus Software

Keep a good antivirus software that can handle the safety concerns for your PC or phone. If you have quality antivirus software, you are free from the threat of malware.

There is a chance that you are going to buzz around the hackers while torrenting, but with good antivirus software protection, no one can enter your field. Now it’s time for you to choose a good antivirus such as McAfee or Norton before you go torrenting.

5. Download Safely

This is the proceeding process of the above-mentioned steps. Once you have antivirus software protection and a good VPN to dig into the torrent world, you are all set to download.

Go to the torrent site and search for your favorite content and click on ‘torrent magnet download’ and you will be redirected to your torrent client, where the downloading process will start automatically.

To Conclude

Before you go for a torrent download, you just need to keep two things in mind, and those are anonymity and security. We have provided all the safety measures to maintain your anonymity while downloading the contents, and you will be safe for sure if you follow this process.