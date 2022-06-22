How to protect yourself from the burning sun?

A heat wave is expected in most countries next month. In the shade, forecasters predict it will be up to +35 C. Such temperatures often lead to sunstroke and heat stroke. You can’t confuse the two – that’s the first piece of advice on behaving in the heat.

We know how to protect ourselves from sunburn, but the summer heat carries another danger – heat stroke. And if adults can react quickly to deterioration and prevent it, the situation is a little more complicated with children. They can run and have fun in the sun all day and only feel clear signs of overheating in the evening.

The main symptoms of heat stroke include:

Dizziness;

headache;

nausea, vomiting;

increase in body temperature;

cramps;

loss of consciousness.

Basic rules

To avoid all of this, you need to remember the precautions that apply in the heat:

Try to ensure that between 11 am and 5 pm, the child is as little as possible in the open sun.

For a walk, choose light clothing made of simple fabrics and do not forget the headgear.

Do not forget to give your child water from time to time – in the heat, and the body requires more fluids than in the cold.

In the heat, rule out heavy and fatty foods from your child’s diet – they give the body an extra burden, not allowing it to fight overheating to its full potential.

If you take a small child in a stroller, do not cover it with a cloth, even a light one. Otherwise, the air circulation will be disturbed, and the baby will feel like a sauna. Moreover, in summer, it is better to use a light summer stroller for walks or abandon it altogether.

Call an ambulance without delay if you notice signs of heat stroke (dizziness, nausea or vomiting, or fever).

It is strictly forbidden to place a child with heat stroke near an air conditioner or fan – this can lead to vasospasm. It is better to move it into a shady or cool place, and while waiting for the doctor, give the baby clean water, apply cool compresses on the forehead and rub the skin so that the blood vessels dilate and give up the extra heat faster.

Symptoms

A sunstroke is a form of heat stroke. Overheating of the body occurs due to prolonged exposure to the sultry summer sun on the unprotected head of a person. Symptoms are the same as those of heatstroke: malaise, apathy, lethargy, headache, rapid breathing and pulse, nausea or vomiting, elevated body temperature, and momentary loss of consciousness. First aid is similar. The only difference between these two types of overheating is that sunstroke occurs after exposure to direct sunlight. In contrast, heatstroke can occur even in cloudy but very hot weather, and overheating, in this case, can also happen in stuffy, unventilated rooms.

In addition to high air temperature and scorching sun, indirect factors contribute to the development of heat stroke.

High humidity leads to rapid overheating, and the overall condition suffers more; the signs of heat stroke are more pronounced.

Warm clothes out of the weather will cause overheating much earlier. You should always dress your child according to the weather and not wrap him up.

Acclimatization. Moving to an area with a hot climate or a trip to a warm country can be a big test for a child. Until it gets acclimatized, unfamiliar weather conditions can lead to overheating. Each child’s adaptation period is individual; for example, one will get used to the new requirements in just two days, while it may take several weeks for another.

Physical activity itself warms up the muscles of the body, but if you add to this the scorching sun, heat stroke is guaranteed. Therefore, being outside in hot weather, it is better to play quiet games.

Overeating may contribute to the deterioration of the general condition and pronounced symptoms of overheating.

How to avoid sunstroke and heat stroke

When choosing a time for a walk with your child, try not to go outside between 12 and 4 pm, when the sun gives off the most heat. Morning hours from 8 to 10 and evening hours from 19 to 21 are best suited for summer walks.

You must dress your child according to the weather. In the heat of the day, clothes should be as light as possible, free cut, preferably made of cotton or linen made of natural, breathable fabrics. On the head must be a lightweight baseball cap and hat. When choosing a color scheme of clothing, preference is given to light colors because they better reflect light, respectively, less heat.

Some shade must be nearby during the walk, where you can hide from the hot sun. Playgrounds should be equipped so that about 30% of the area is in the shade.

It will be essential to observe the drinking regime. Always take water with you; it’s better if it is plain water and not juice.

The drink can and should be, but it is not worth eating before a walk; the child will be challenged and could lead to vomiting. But it’s also not an option to walk hungry; optimally, if the food is light, it is quickly digestible. Portions should not be significant.

If we talk about a walk with a very young child, you should provide him with constant shade. A stroller in which a baby sits can be covered with a unique cape or plain cloth. At the same time, we should ensure that the stroller is well supplied with fresh air.

You should apply a heat tempering method if the child is more resistant to high temperatures. That is, starting with a short walk for a short time every day gradually increases the length of stay in the heat.



First aid

If overheating can not be avoided, you must immediately give your child first aid. The arrival of an ambulance can also relieve overheating in the sun kid.

The first thing you should take away or take away (if the child is unconscious) is injured in the shade. Next, put him, so his feet were above the head level at 15-20 centimeters. It should be done by placing something under the feet of the victim. When vomiting occurs, the best position will be lying on your side, so the vomit does not get into the lungs.

Next, it is necessary to facilitate the child’s breathing by exposing his chest and unbuttoning the closed buttons of his clothing. Finally, if the child’s consciousness is confused or faint, you can bring a cotton swab soaked in ammonia to his nose.

After that, you should rub the skin of the face and body with cool water, for example, with a damp towel. If possible, to cool the body, you can periodically pour water over the child, the temperature of which should be about 22-24 degrees. If you treat your children carefully and observe basic safety precautions, you will never be disturbed by heat and sunstroke. If, for some reason overheating occurs, take note and remember the basics of first aid.