How to Watch Euro 2021 during the Pandemic

UEFA’s quadrennial international football tournament of Europe is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Scheduled to be the 16th UEFA European tournament, Euro 2020 had to be put back a year due to coronavirus. The championship kicks off in under two months, and the uncertainties around the European footballing event remain complex.

In this article, we’ll shed some light on some of the issues surrounding Euro 2021. Read on to learn more on the dates, fixtures, formats, and where to watch Euro 2021 matches.

Euro 2021 Important Dates

Initially set to take place between June and July 2020, the tournament had to be postponed due to the severity of the coronavirus crisis. The rescheduled tournament is set to begin on June 11 and run through to July 11.

Euro 2021 Venues

When it comes to where the games will be played, the 2021 tournament will be a little different. For instance, there will be no single host for the entire tournament. The games will be played in 12 cities across the continent to celebrate the competition’s 60th birthday. The first game of the competition between Italy and Turkey will be held in Rome. The semi-final matches and the final will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Euro 2021 Format

The setup of the championship has not changed since the previous Euro tournament. Just like in Euro 2016, the 2021 competition will feature 24 teams. The teams will be put in six groups of four members. The winner and runner-up in each of the six groups will go through, joined by the four best third-placed finishers.

Euro 2021 Teams

There was no automatic qualifier for Euro 2021. Each member nation had to fight in the qualifiers to earn a place in the final. Only 20 teams were confirmed automatically through the Euro 2021 qualifiers. The other four Euro 2021 teams had to participate in single-leg eliminatory play-offs to secure their place in the esteemed competition.

How to Watch

The 16th edition of the flagship UEFA tournament will be hard to watch in person due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, locals can catch live coverage of Euro 2020 matches on channels such as BBC and ITV. Things get a little challenging for international fans, though. Most countries outside of Europe won’t be getting free live coverage of the tournament.

However, football fans in these countries have a few other ways to watch Euros. One of them is streaming the live competition online with the help of a Virtual Private Network (VPN). With a VPN, you can virtually shift your location to the UK and watch live Euro 2021 matches on BBC and ITV (who own the broadcasting rights in the country).

The Euros are one of the biggest sporting events in the world. The 2021 competition will be here in less than two months’ time. Many international fans won’t be able to attend the matches in person due to travel restrictions and don’t even have live coverage in their home countries. Invest in a VPN now to make sure that you catch all the matches live, anywhere you are in the world.