Inauguration of President Paul Kagame Auditorium at IRCAD France. May 20, 2021

This afternoon in Strasbourg, President Kagame inaugurated the President Paul Kagame auditorium at @IrcadFrance, the Research Institute against Digestive Cancer, founded by Professor Jacques Marescaux

"Medical technology and innovation are the most powerful ways of bringing high-quality health care to our people. Quality and access: These are the pillars of our vision for health care in Rwanda." President Kagame | IRCAD France Auditorium Inauguration.