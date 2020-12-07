Interviewing Carine Kanimba on the history of Rwanda and the abduction of Paul Rusesabagina.

By Farid Ahmed

In this interview, I discuss with Carine Kanimba, survivor of the Rwandan genocide and daughter of Paul Rusesabagina, who saved 1,268 refugees during the genocide. I thank her for giving me this opportunity to play a small part in the campaign for the freedom and dignity of Paul Rusesabagina but also of the Rwandan people, who have suffered under despotism since the genocide.

n the text at the beginning it says Paul was abducted on the 31st of August, it’s actually the 27th, but I couldn’t find a way to edit the text very easily.