Home News Africa Joint Press Conference by President Kagame and President Patrice Talon of Benin. NewsAfrica Joint Press Conference by President Kagame and President Patrice Talon of Benin. April 16, 2023 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The future of electric cars in Africa is uncertain Rwanda, Benin talk military cooperation over border security Building Bridges across Borders: World Wide Scholarships Provides Opportunities for International Students to Study Abroad LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment FOLLOW US0FansLike3,823FollowersFollow44,435SubscribersSubscribe RECENT POSTSTop 10 best main battle tanks.April 16, 2023The future of electric cars in Africa is uncertainApril 16, 2023Joint Press Conference by President Kagame and President Patrice Talon of Benin.April 16, 2023Columbia Global Energy Summit 2023 | President Kagame in Conversation with Matt HarrisApril 16, 2023Top 10 of popular and delicious African dishes.April 16, 2023Celebrating 18 years of AFRINIC: Connecting Africa from idea to reality.April 16, 2023Effectiveness of IQ TestingApril 15, 2023Impact of online dating on races relationsApril 15, 2023Rwanda, Benin talk military cooperation over border securityApril 15, 2023Shelter Afrique targets African diaspora in affordable housing deliveryApril 15, 2023 CARTOONThe new image of FrancophonieOctober 15, 2018The New Rwandan Penal CodeOctober 1, 2018The ambiguous release of Victoire Ingabire UmuhozaSeptember 21, 2018Is Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza really Free?September 21, 2018When Kagame will visit Rwanda?June 15, 2018James Musoni’s passport confiscated by presidential guardMarch 19, 2018Genocide: A Terror and repression weapon in the hands of KagameFebruary 23, 2018The Kagame Phantom RailwaysJanuary 17, 2018Rwanda: Will Sarkozy take the place of Bill Clinton and Tony Blair?January 17, 2018It has been an open secret in Zimbabwe for many years that Emmerson Mnangagwa wanted to succeed Robert Mugabe as president.November 23, 2017Kagame gets 5000 $ for each refugee deported from Israel to Rwanda.November 22, 2017Kagame feels that he should be elevated to Nelson Mandela or Mahatma Ghandi’s status.November 12, 2017I stopped listening to Criminal Kagame’s speeches a long time agoOctober 31, 2017The junta regime is at the cross roads, the country is facing its worst financial crisis in post genocide era.October 21, 2017Kagame – the ruler hires the jet from criminal Kagame the businessmanOctober 21, 2017Is it Diane Shima Rwigara and her family on trial or Kagame and his Courts are on trial?October 19, 2017Has Kagame become a victim of his relationship with the Clintons?October 18, 2017The Union Trade Centre SagaOctober 16, 2017Adeline Rwigara’s Holy Bible has been confiscated!October 14, 2017Ange Kagame In the steps of her father?October 9, 2017