July 25 – A call to action to put an end to the persecution of young Rwandans

When a peacemaker and gifted artist is incarcerated for a song of compassion and acceptance of all the victims of the different killings of our history, those recognized as well as those unrecognized, when he is ultimately assassinated for dreaming of a better tomorrow for all his fellow citizens, Hutu, Tutsi and Twa, his birth date can no longer be just an ordinary birthday.

On July 25 of every year, let’s mark Kizito Mihigo birth date by taking action to put an end to the execution, the torture, the kidnappings, and the enforced disappearances of our innocent young men and women.