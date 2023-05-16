Kagame Accused His Government of Killing Rwandans

By David Himbara

The Rwandan head of state, General Paul Kagame, blasted his government for deaths from flooding and landslides across. He declared openly that it is governmental negligence of duties, corruption, incompetence, miscommunication and indifference that kill Rwandans through flooding and landslides. Here is part of General Kagame’s March 28, 2023 lecture to his visibly traumatized ministers and officials on how they kill Rwandans:

“You were supposed to build water dams and tunnels to prevent severe flooding and landslides. You failed to do so and as usual, you lied. Heavy rains, floods and landslides killed people. Then, are you not the ones who killed the people? You were supposed to have built water dams and tunnels to prevent severe flooding and landslides. And you have the means to construct these infrastructures but you failed to do so. Families were washed away and died amid severe flooding. You Rwandan administrators at all levels, you are the ones who have killed these people…You also corruptly cut corners and build ramshackle schools and hospitals, the walls fall and kill people…”

Wait a minute. All ministers and heads of institutions in Rwanda are appointed by Kagame. Article 112 of the Rwandan Constitution gives him the following powers over all branches of government:

“1°. Implementation of laws if it is within his or her responsibility;

2°. Establishment and determination of responsibilities of services in the Ofce of the President, the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies, and in the Supreme Court;

3°. Coordination of activities and collaboration among national defence and security institutions;

4°. Appointment and dismissal of the following judges and prosecutors:

a. President, Vice President and Judges of the Supreme Court;

b. President and Vice President of the High Court, and the President and Vice President of the Commercial High Court;

c. Prosecutor General and the Deputy Prosecutor General.

5°. Appointment and dismissal of the following ofcials:

a. Director of Cabinet in the Ofce of the President of the Republic;

b. Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons and other Commissioners of national commissions, Heads and Deputy Heads of Government specialised organs, public institutions and parastatals with legal personality;

c. Heads and Deputy Heads of Public Universities and institutions of higher learning;

d. Principal Private Secretary to the President of the Republic;

e. Advisers in the Office of the President:

f. Heads of services in the Office of the President;

g. Clerks of Parliament and their Deputies, Secretary General of the Supreme Court, Secretary General of the National Public Prosecution Authority, Permanent Secretaries in Ministries and Secretaries General of other public institutions;

h. Other heads of public institutions as the law may determine;

6° Members of Boards of Directors of public institutions and Government representatives in the enterprises in which the Government is a shareholder.”

General Colin Powell’s definition of ‘leadership’ best explains General Kagame’s problem:

“Leadership is about solving problems. The day employees stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them. They have either lost confidence that you can help or conclude you do not care. Either case is a failure of leadership.”

