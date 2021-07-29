Kagame Boasted He is Guilty as Charged for Secretly Listening to People’s Conversations – and Regrets Lack of Money which Limits his Eavesdropping Capabilities

By David Himbara

Here is the full transcript of General Paul Kagame’s remark on how he does not regret secretly listening to People’s conversations across the world. He highlights how he tracked the Financial Times which he says worked with his “enemy” who used to work for him and now lives in Canada.

I have no regrets about secretly listening to conversations – Kagame

Transcript

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY