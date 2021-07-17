Kagame Continues to Import Americans and Europeans to Lead Rwandan Institutions

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame likes to say that Africa and Rwanda do not need supervision from the West. Yet, he is filling Rwandan institutions with Americans and Europeans. The number of Westerners leading Rwandan institutions increased to eleven as of July 14, 2021.

The number of Westerners General Paul Kagame is installing in leadership positions of Rwandan institutions has risen to eleven. The latest addition is an American named Scott Ford whom Kagame appointed Chairman of the Agaciro Development Fund. Appointed along with Ford to the board of Agaciro Development Fund are Alysia Silberg and Andrew Rozanov. Before Ford, Silberg and Rozanov were appointed on July 14, 2021, Kagame had installed nine Westerners, beginning with Marc Holtzman, an American, who is Chairman of the Bank of Kigali. The Chancellor of the University of Rwanda is Patricia Campbell, an American. The Chairman of the Development Bank of Rwanda is Bobby Pittman, an American. The Chairman of Rwanda Finance Ltd is a Franco-Ivorian, Tidjane Thiam. The Chairman of the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) is Christopher John Wales from the United Kingdom. Joining John Wales in RSSB is Philippe Watrin who Deputy Director-General in charge of managing the funds. The Chairman of the Rwandan Development Board (RDB) is Itzhak Fisher from Israel. The Chief Executive Officer of the Rwandan Energy Group, Ron Weiss, also comes from Isreal. Kagame is practicing the opposite of his rhetoric – rather than inspire and empower Rwandan leaders, he importing Westerners to supervise Rwandans. Sad.