Kagame did NOT deliver the keynote address at the 2024 US Prayer Breakfast. He made a speech at a smaller sideshow. Instead of self-flattery, Kagame should learn from the US Prayer Breakfast. Its goal is to put politics aside and pray for the unity of the country and its leaders.

President Joe Biden delivered the keynote address at the US National Prayer Breakfast in person.

Kagame was NOT invited to the US National Prayer Breastfast addressed by President Biden. Kagame spoke at a side event organized by his friend Senator Nelson. The highest-ranking US official at the Kagame’s speech was Virginia Governor Youngkin.