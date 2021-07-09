Kagame Government and the US Agree that Rwanda is Facing a Heightened Covid19 Crisis

By David HIMBARA

Rwanda has announced that the highly infectious and deadlier Delta variant of Covid19 has hit Rwanda. The US government advises its citizens including the fully vaccinated ones “to avoid travel to Rwanda” because that country is classified as Level 4 which means “Very High Level of Covid19. Meanwhile, the US classifies Burundi as Level 1 or Low Level of COVID-19, noting that fully vaccinated Americans can travel to Burundi

The Kagame government announced on July 8, 2021 through health minister Daniel Ngamije that the highly infectious and deadlier Covid19 variant, namely, the Delta variant, has hit Rwanda. The government says that cases of COVID-19 are sharply increasing as Rwanda faces the the deadly Delta variant. Meanwhile, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified Rwanda as Level 4 which means “Very High Level of COVID-19”. The CDC warns that “Because of the current situation in Rwanda, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.” The situation in Burundi is totally different, according to the US government. The US classifies Burundi as Level 1 or Low Level of COVID-19, meaning that fully vaccinated Americans can travel to Burundi. Stay tuned.