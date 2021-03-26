Kagame hired Prof Michelle Martin to do propaganda work in the Rwandan diaspora. She is now the star government witness in the Rusesabagina Case

By David Himbara

Professor Martin is a Kagame propagandist who at one time earned US$5,000 a month for a year. Only in Rwanda would such a compromised individual be allowed to give testimony in court.

The signed contract between Professor Michelle Martin and Kampeta Sayinzoga, then the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

On September 17, 2012, Professor Michelle Martin signed contact with the government of General Paul Kagame, which was represented by Kampeta Sayinzoga, then the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning. According to the filling at the US Department of Justice, Professor Martin was paid US$5,000 a month for twelve months. Professor Martin was to perform propaganda work in the Rwandan diaspora. The main tasks were as follows:

“The Consultant agrees to make available…her services, which include policy analysis, research, writing, editing, presenting and other professional services pertaining to the “Diaspora Effect” and its impact on the conflict cycle (analysis of activities, propaganda dissemination, genocide ideology, virtual transnational networks, etc.). The Consultant shall also provide other advisory and consulting services as the Organization may specifically request.”

Fast forward to March 25, 2021. Professor Martin appeared in the Rwandan court as a witness against Paul Rusesabagina. Professor Martin gave plenty of details about Rusesabagina’s alleged terrorist activities in the Great Lakes region.

Kagame and his government have no shame. They never heard of the term “credible witness” which requires that a person making testimony in court is someone whose credibility is unimpeachable. Generally, a witness is deemed to be credible if she/he is neutral and has no association with any party in the case, and is, therefore, a source of reliable information about someone, an event, or a phenomenon. Professor Martin is a paid propagandist for Kagame. She has zero credibility.