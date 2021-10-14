Kagame Landed a Big Fish from the US Democrats – Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Paid “Private Visit” to Rwanda on October 10, 2021

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame has been ignored of the leadership of the US Democratic Party and its Joe Biden- l ed Administration since coming to power in January 2021. Kagame was not among the 40 world leaders including 5 African presidents invited by US President Biden to the Virtual Summit on Climate in March 2021. Even the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s first virtual trip to Africa in April 2021 ignored Kagame altogether. The Democrats appeared to have belatedly woken up to the warts-and-all reality of the Rwandan strongman. Fast forward to October 10, 2021. The Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar landed in Rwanda on what was billed as “a private visit.” Her activities in Rwanda were not disclosed, except her visit at Madam Jeannette Nyiramongi Kagame’s Imbuto Foundation. Omar’s visit to Rwanda was not reported in the Rwandan media except one tweet from the ruling party’s newspaper, the New Times.

What was this “private visit” about? Stay tuned.