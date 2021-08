By David Himbara

When the English Football Club, Arsenal, lost a game to Brentford on August 13, 2021, the Rwandan strongman, General Paul Kagame went crazy.

He ordered the team not to lose future games. In Kagame’s own words, “We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity.”

Everyone must obey Kagame’s orders. Arsenal better start winning, or else Kagame might withhold the US$40 million he pays the club for wearing on their shirt sleeves “Visit Rwanda.” Stay tuned.