Kagame Ought to Fix the So-called University of Rwanda and Leave Praise-Singing of the University of Cape Town to South Africans

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame has given himself a new job – salesman for the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Ka g ame describes UTC in these terms: “The University of Cape Town, is not only one of Africa’s finest universities, but it is also recognized around the world for excellence.

Among its graduates, we count South Africa’s best and brightest, as well many emerging professionals in my country…

We want to see an even greater connection between UCT & our continent as a whole.” Kagame is uttering the most obvious – UCT is a great knowledge institution which is confirmed by its global ranking of 264 and No 1 position in Africa .

What of the university Kagame should be most concerned about, namely, the University of Rwanda? It is a complete disaster. The global ranking of the University of Rwanda is 2,979.

In East Africa, the University of Rwanda is dead last, coming far behind the University of Nairobi (Kenya), Makerere University (Uganda), University of Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania), Kenyatta University (Kenya), Mbarara University of Science and Technology (Uganda), and Maseno University (Kenya).