Kagame Puts on his Rwanda Atomic Energy Board, Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint Hassan from Jordan

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame has launched his Rwanda Atomic Energy Board (RAEB). Kagame’s RAEB is chaired by a gentleman by the name of Lassina Zerbo from Burkina Faso.

Perhaps, the most interesting board member of RAEB is her Royal Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint Hassan from Jordan.

The appointment of the RAEB’s officials was announced by the Kagame cabinet on October 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Russian government which is providing the nuclear technology stated on October 7, 2021 that it is training 70 people to staff RAEB and that the construction of nuclear centre is underway in Rwanda.

Will RAEB takeoff?

Stay tuned.