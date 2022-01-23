Kagame Received General Kainerugaba

By David Himbara

General Kainerugaba is Senior Presidential Advisor in Charge of Special Operations and Commander of Land Forces of The Uganda People’s Defence Force. There Are No Permanent Friends or Enemies in Politics, as Often Said.

The often cited phrase that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics is the most appropriate description of General Paul Kagame’s hosting of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Senior Presidential Advisor in Charge of Special Operations and Commander of Land Forces of The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF).

After their meeting on January 23, 2020, Kagame’s office announced that “President Kagame and General Muhoozi @mkainerugaba had cordial, productive and forward looking discussions about Rwanda’s concerns and practical steps needed to restore the relationship between Rwanda and Uganda.”

Indeed, in the field of international relations, only permanent interests matter. In this particular case, Uganda is in the driver’s seat as it attempts to pacify the region, beginning with a strong footprint in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with infrastructure projects and a military campaign to get rid of all manner of armed groups.

Fully recognizing that he has been outsmarted and outplayed by Uganda, General Paul Kagame might finally listen to reason that it is time to abandon war drums and border closures.

Stay tuned.