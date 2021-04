By David Himbara

On April 27, 2021, General Paul Kagame commissioned 721 cadet officers into the Rwandan military. Appallingly, the men and women were paraded with neither masks, nor social distancing.

Kagame does not give a damn about Rwandan lives. Take a look at the photographs of the reckless event.

Sadly, this event was likely a Covid19 superspreader – a large gathering of people where even just a single infection spurs a large outbreak among attendees. Sad.