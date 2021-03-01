Kagame Threw his Justice Minister Under the Bus

By David Himbara

A conversation between the Rwandan Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Johnston Busingye, and Terence Fane-Saunders, the Executive Chairman of the British PR firm, Chelgate Ltd, was leaked to Al Jazeera on February 26, 2021. Terence Fane-Saunders and his Chelgate is responsible for cleaning up the image of General Paul Kagame’s regime. In the leaked conversation, Busingye acknowledges that the government of Rwanda has read the correspondence between Paul Rusesabagina and his defence attorneys. This is most embarrassing.

Rusesabagina is currently on trial in Rwanda after he was abducted by the Kagame regime from Dubai to Rwanda. In admitting that…