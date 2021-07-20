Kagame Used Israeli Spy Tech Against Uganda’s Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa and Defence Forces Chief General David Muhoozi

By David Himbara

Kagame also spied on Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni, the prime minister of Burundi, Lambert Mende and Albert Yuma, both powerful allies of DRC President Joseph Kabila.

General Paul Kagame used the Pegasus software made by Israeli firm NSO Group to spy on senior officials of the Ugandan government. It has been revealed that the hacking coincided with a visit by Kagame to Uganda.

These shocking findings are published by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), as part of the group of media organizations looking into how governments around the world are unleashing digital violence.

According to OCCRP, the Kagame regime used Pegasus software to spy on Uganda’s Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa, and Defence Forces Chief General David Muhoozi.

Other Ugandans that were on Kagame’s list included senior intelligence officer Joseph Ocwet, and leading opposition figure Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu. Stay tuned.