By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame just unleashed a new round of attacks on the Rwigaras. One of the few remaining family assets is to be auctioned off, courtesy of the docile Rwandan judicial system recklessly driven by Kagame.

The Rwigaras did two things which the Rwandan strongman, General Paul Kagame, will never forget or forgive. First, when Assinapol Rwigara, the industrialist and key financier of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), was killed in a car collision on February 4, 2015, the Rwigaras publicly stated that this was no accident but a politically motivated murder. Second, Diane Shima Rwigara dared to stand as an independent candidate in the 2017 Rwandan presidential election against the Rwandan strongman. For these two reasons, Kagame will never let the Rwigaras live in peace. The tragedy of the Rwigaras continues, having evolved over the years as follows:

September 26, 2021: The Court determined that the Rwigaras’ hotel in Kiyovu is to be auctioned off.

February 9, 2018: Rwigaras’ Premier Tobacco Company seized.

Anne Rwigara, representative of business at the Premier Tobacco Company, addresses the media during an auction of assets

March 28, 2018: The stock of Premier Tobacco Company was sold to another tobacco company.

September 23, 2017: Diane Rwigara, and Adeline Rwigara charged with “inciting insurrection” against Kagame, when the former attempted to run for the presidency.

Diane and Adeline Rwigara in prison

September 4, 2017: Diane Rwigara, her mother Adeline Rwigara, and her sister Ann Rwigara arrested for forgery and tax evasion.

Diane Rwigara, Adeline Rwigara, and her sister Ann Rwigara arrested for tax evasion

September 12, 2015: Rwigara’s Hotel demolished.

February 4, 2015: Assinapol Rwigara mysteriously killed in an automobile accident.

We pray for the Rwigara family.