Condemnation of the assassination of Revocat Karemangingo by Rwandan death squads in Mozambique

Press Release

The Rwanda Bridge Builders (RBB) has learned with disappointment the assassination of Revocat Karemangingo, a Rwandan refugee residing in Mozambique. The facts took place on September 13, 2021, around 7 pm when the victim was riddled with bullets as he was heading back to his home.

The late Revocat Karemangingo is a former officer of the ex-FAR (the former Rwandan army before 1994). Having found asylum in Mozambique where he had become a successful businessman, Revocat Karemangingo was also one of the main leaders of the association of Rwandan refugees living in Mozambique.

RBB takes this opportunity to convey its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and to the entire Rwandan refugee community in Mozambique.

RBB believes that the presence of Rwandan soldiers in Mozambique, supposedly to fight Islamic terrorists, is closely related to this assassination. In this regards, it should be remembered that the country’s high ranking officials, including General James Kabarebe, Senior Presidential Adviser on security matters, Jean-Damascène Bizimana, the current Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, and Dr. Jean-Pierre Dusingizemungu, currently a senator and former president of Ibuka, are also involved in the assassination, currently a senator and former president of Ibuka, have publicly expressed, on different occasions, that the government had the duty to pursue and persecute Rwandan refugees in their countries of asylum in order to destabilize them so that they would never have the capacity to organize their return to their native country.

RBB condemns with the greatest energy this assassination, which puts in execution this diabolical plan of the regime of Paul Kagame and calls on the Mozambican government, the member countries of the SADC, as well as the entire international community to be vigilant in particular for the protection of the physical integrity of the Rwandan refugees. The assassination of Revocat Karemangingo is reminiscent of other assassinations of Rwandan refugees in their countries of asylum, crimes whose perpetrators and sponsors have never been brought to justice. We can recall in particular the assassinations of Colonel Theoneste Lizinde (Nairobi, Kenya, 06/01/1996), Seth Sendashonga (Nairobi, Kenya, 16/05/1998), Colonel Patrick Karegeya (Johannesburg, South Africa, 01/01/2014), Bamporiki Seif Abdallah (Cape Town, South Africa, 21/02/2021), to name only the best known cases. In this regard, we recall that the current Rwandan ambassador in Maputo, Mr. Jean Claude Nikobisanzwe, is a notorious criminal who was expelled from South Africa where he was suspected of being involved in the assassination of Patrick Karegeya.