Kagame’s brilliance has finally been acknowledged with utmost certainty

By David Himbara

It has been brought to our attention that a grand memorial day for Mgr Alexis Kagame, a renowned philosopher, linguist, historian, poet, educator, and Catholic priest, has been officially launched. This day is set to take place annually on December 2nd, and it is a time to celebrate and honor the life and achievements of this remarkable individual.

Mgr Alexis Kagame was a true son of Rwanda, and his many talents were simply awe-inspiring. As a professor of theology, he dedicated his life to researching the oral history, traditions, and literature of Rwanda. He wrote several books on this subject in both French and Kinyarwanda, and his legacy still speaks volumes today.

We encourage you to mark your calendars and join us in commemorating Mgr Alexis Kagame’s memory in the most befitting way possible. He will forever be remembered for his significant contributions to the fields of philosophy, linguistics, history, and education. May he rest in eternal peace.