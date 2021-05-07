Kagame’s Dreams of Hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Dashed Again

By David Himbara

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which was to be held in Rwanda in June 2021 is postponed, once again





The Commonwealth Secretariat has informed General Paul Kagame that it is not safe to host the commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda in June 2021. CHOGM is postponed once again, having been postponed in 2020. The letter to Kagame reads:

“We have, with deep regret and despite the enormous efforts Rwanda has made in preparation for hosting CHOGM efficiently and safely in June 2021, come to the unavoidable conclusion that we are compelled to postpone the CHOGM in Kigali for a second time…The Commonwealth Secretariat will continue to work closely together with the Government of Rwanda as host government, with all member countries and the UK as Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth, to ensure that we come to a satisfactory arrangement for the rescheduling of CHOGM…We will of course be in touch with you as soon as possible in this regard.”

His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, and Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland QC, are today announcing the postponement of #CHOGM2021 as a result of the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more https://t.co/DTarsvLkUR — CHOGM Rwanda 2021 (@CHOGM2021) May 7, 2021

Stay tuned.