Kagame’s New Friends are Trump Loyalists and Diehard Anti-Biden Republican Lawmakers

By David Himbara

On June 1, 2021, General Paul Kagame hosted three Republican lawmakers who share one thing – hatred for Joe Biden’s presidency. Oklahoma senator Jim Inhofe refused to recognize Biden as president-elect after the confirmation of Biden by the electoral college. Mississippi Congressman Trent Kelly was among the Republicans who voted to overturn Biden’s victory. South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds recently appeared to bizarrely suggest he was going to shoot Biden after the President called for strengthening American gun laws. Welcome to Kagame’s new strange friends in the US Congress.

Senator Mike Rounds (left) Senator Jim Inhofe, General Paul Kagame and Congressman Trent Kelly (right)

On June 1, 2021, Rwanda’s head of state General Paul Kagame hosted senators Jim Inhofe and Mike Rounds and Congressman Trent Kelly. The three US legislators have one thing in common – they are Donald Trump loyalists hostile to President Joe Biden’s presidency. Following the confirmation of Biden by the electoral college on December 14, 2020, Oklahoma senator Jim Inhofe refused to recognize Biden as president-elect. As Inhofe put it, “I would say anything can happen between now and January 6 and anyone who says he’s officially the President-elect before that, it’s not accurate.” Mississippi Congressman Trent Kelly was one of the 147 Republicans who voted to overturn Biden’s victory. Kelly even met with a group called the “Patriot Party of Mississippi” which traveled to Washington to participate in a rally that later grew into a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn Biden’s win.

The photo of the Patriot Party of Mississippi with Congressman Kelly before the group went to participate in the storming of the Capitol.

More recently, South Dakota, Senator Mike Rounds appeared to bizarrely suggest he was going to shoot Joe Biden after the President called for strengthening American gun laws. In a weird tweet, Senator Rounds wrote: “Hey @JoeBiden – come and take it.” The tweet was accompanied by a photo of a bronze statue of Senator Rounds holding a rifle.

A bronze statue of Senator Rounds holding a rifle

Welcome to Kagame’s new strange friends in the US Congress. Kagame’s relationship with the Biden Administration just took a hard hit.