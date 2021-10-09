Kagame’s Nuclear Ambitions Soon to Turn into Reality? Russia Is Already Constructing a Nuclear Research and Technology Centre in Rwanda

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame has over the years announced many grand plans that would turn Rwanda into a world-class showcase.

Such plans included the railroad connecting Rwanda to Tanzania’s seaport of Dar Es Salaam, a railroad connecting Rwanda to Kenya’s seaport of Mombasa, One Laptop per Child to transform education for children in Rwanda, and building infrastructure to provide internet access for every Rwandan district.

Perhaps, Kagame’s most ambitious plan is to bring nuclear technology to Rwanda. In 2019, Russia’s Rosatom and the Kagame government signed a deal to build a centre for nuclear science and technologies. The centre is to carry out scientific research and ‘practical application’ of nuclear technologies that will in the future supply Rwanda with modular reactors for power generation.

On October 7, 2021, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov , following talks with Rwandan Minister of Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, announced that “Rosatom is preparing 70 people for work at the Nuclear Research and Technology Centre that is now under construction” in Rwanda.

Stay tuned.