Kagame’s Propaganda Machine Falsely Claimed that Rwanda Signed a Deal to Manufacture mRNA Vaccine

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame and his propaganda machine have been making loud noises in Germany where he was p articipating in the German-G20 discussions.

His loudspeakers, the New Times and KT Press, boasted that BioNTech and the Kagame regime have signed a deal to manufacture mRNA vaccines in Rwanda. This is a big lie.

What BioNTech has agreed to is “to evaluate the establishment of sustainable vaccine manufacturing capabilities in Rwanda and Senegal to support vaccine supply for the Member States of the African Union.”

Let us hope that BioTech will find in Rwanda the appropriate facilities and financial resources to build a Covid19 vaccine factory in the country. Stay tuned.