Kagame’s Rwanda is one of the world’s impoverished countries but prosperous, says the UK government. Oh dear, what happened to the British ruling elites?

By David Himbara

Watching the UK government fumbling around with the “poor but rich Rwanda,” it is hard not to conclude that the British ruling elites have descended into clowns in the circus. The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office characterized Rwanda on July 17, 2023, as one of the world’s poorest countries. Not only that – Rwanda was said to be in an economic crisis marked by rising food prices and increasing government debt. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office described Rwanda as follows:

“Rwanda remains one of the world’s poorest countries…food prices are rising, inflation is currently 21%, and government debt has increased. The Government now needs to balance supporting recovery, continuing development, and strengthening public finances.”

The UK government made a U-turn, declaring Rwanda a reliable, secure and thriving nation. Here is the December 2023 bombast of the Secretary of State for the Home Department, James Cleverly:

“Rwanda is a safe and prosperous country. It is a vital partner for the UK. Our treaty puts beyond legal doubt the safety of Rwanda and ends the endless merry-go-round of legal challenges that have thus far frustrated this policy and second-guessed the will of Parliament. I want to put on record my gratitude to President Kagame…”

Cleverly was harping on the words of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunakwho says that “Rwanda is not just a safe country, but a modern, prosperous nation.”

Oh dear, two years earlier, the British government had called on Kagame to conduct “transparent, credible and independent investigations into allegations of extrajudicial killings, deaths in custody, enforced disappearances and torture,” and “screen, identify and provide support to trafficking victims, including those held in Government transit centres.”

Talk about moral collapse. The British Member of Parliament Yvette Cooperhit the nail on its head: “There is total chaos in the Government…It is totally out of ideas and has lost any sense of leadership.” Stay tuned