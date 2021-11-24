Kagame’s Singapore Was the Worst Performer in Attracting Foreign Investment in East Africa

The newly published 2020 data for foreign investment shows the miserable performance of General Paul Kagame’s Singapore of Africa.

Rwanda’s share of foreign investment in 2020 was US$135 million versus US$717 million for Kenya; US$823 million for Uganda; and US$1 billion for Tanzania.

Meanwhile, personal remittances by the respective diaspora communities in 2020 were as follows: Rwanda received US$241 million; Tanzania received US$409 million; Uganda received US$1 billion versus US$3 billion for Kenya.