Kirehe: Police officers killed five prisoners

By Arnold Gakuba

Rwanda National Police in Nyarubuye Sector in Kirehe District killed five prisoners who are said to try to escap. It said that today, 28th April 2021, five prisoners have tried to escape as they were about to wash up, and the guards who guarded them immediately shot them.

Rwanda National Police spokesperson, CP Kabera John Bosco said, “The basic information we have is that the police provided water to wash the inmates in the morning. So, they put water in and five prisoners immediately came out and ran. Therefore, the police shot them and died immediately. ”

However, it seems the detainees were shot dead at the National Police (RIB) station while they are waiting their trial. CP Kabera said the authorities had started investigate about the shooting of those prisoners.

We remind the readers of this news that it is not the first time to announce such cases. This is the strategy of Paul Kagame regime to kill prisoners with no files. As we know, many people are arrested and put in prison for no crime; just because Kigali regime doesn’t want them. Therefore, after sometime, they plan to kill them and denounce that they have tried to escape.