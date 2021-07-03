Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah left out of Egypt Olympics squad

Prolific Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been confirmed that he will not be playing at the Olympics after the English club prevented the player from playing for Egypt in Japan.

Egypt head coach ShawkyGharib had to omit the inclusion of Salah from his 22-man team after Liverpool refused to release the Egyptian captain for the tournament that will kick off this July, with odds coming from best American online casino.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will not be featuring in the tournament, and the team will be filled the Under-23 squads with three senior players.

The 2019/20 Premier League champions were hesitant to release the Egyptian forward for the Olympics, which is considered a youth tournament and it’s not part of FIFA’s calendar.

Ahmed Megahed, president of Egypt Football Association, took to the media last month to claim that while the Reds were preventing the 29-year-old forward from playing, he believed that the forward will find a way on to feature in the tournament.

But this didn’t happen as Liverpool succeeded in keeping the forward at Anfield for pre-season games.

The football tournament for the Olympics will begin on July 22 and run till August 7, which is seven days before the start of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

The Egyptian forward would have missed out on the Red’s pre-season schedule if he ended up joining his national team at the Olympics and his possibility of playing in Liverpool’s opening three games, against Norwich City, Burnley, and Chelsea would have been very thin.

In January, Liverpool will likely have to do without Salah as the Africa Cup of Nations will be held at that time, which means that the Reds were reluctant to miss the players on two different occasions during the 2021/22 campaign, and that will be bad for the campaign in the English Top Flight with real money casino offering odds for the games to be played.

The 22-man squad for the Olympics tournament was dominated by Egyptian Premier League players alongside Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy and among the senior players, former Stoke City and Huddersfield winger Ramadan Sobhi was included in the team list.

Ahmed Hegazi, who previously played for West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League as a center-back, was also included in the squad list.

Liverpool has been everywhere in the transfer market as they look to strengthen up their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. The Reds are currently eyeing up Sassuolo’s Berardi, who has been brilliant in Euro 2020, along with Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez and Lille’s Renato Sanches.