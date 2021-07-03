Kevin De Bruyne played with torn ligaments against Italy in Belgium Euro 2020 elimination

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne revealed to the media that he played with a torn ankle ligaments in Belgium’s Euro 2020 campaign following exit at the hands of Italy, who came out victorious in a 2-1 win in the quarter-final in Munich.

Goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne in the first half of the game proved to be enough for the Azzurri as they eliminated the Red Devils at the Allianz Arena.

Romelu Lukaku scored from the spot just before half-time to keep Roberto Martinez’s side close in the game, but the team ended up falling short in and they failed to find that equalizing goal in the second half.

Now, De Bruyne, who was a doubt for the Euro 2020, confirmed to the media that he was not fully fit despite featuring throughout the tournament for Martinez’s team.

Speaking to the media, De Bruyne said: “For me personally it has been four or five weird weeks. But I especially want to thank the medical staff.

“It was a miracle that I played today because there was definitely damage to my ankle. A tear in my ligaments. But I felt a responsibility to play for my country today. Too bad I couldn’t do more.”

He claimed that Belgium gave the game their best in that defeat against Italy, he added: “I think we tried everything to win that match

“They scored a fantastic goal, but the first one may have been a mistake on our part.

“They had more possession, and the ball didn’t go in for us, which is a shame. Getting eliminated is always a disappointment.”

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois admits the game was a difficult one for the Red Devils, he said: "This hits hard. But we knew it was going to be a tough game."

“We had two opportunities but their keeper made a good save and I think we gave the first goal away a bit too easily,” he continued. “It really could have gone either way, but Italy deserved to win here.”

De Bruyne’s injury, which was sustained in their game against Portugal, might have just got worse with the midfielder’s performance against Italy in Munich, and with his campaign in the Euro 2020 finished, De Bruyne will be returning to Manchester City for further assessment on his injury.

Belgium, on the other hand, might just be forced to re-evaluate its standing as the number one country in the FIFA World Rankings following their elimination from the Euro 2020 at the quarter-final.