Rwanda: Lt. Gen. Jacques Musemakweli dies at 59

The Inspector-General of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), Lieutenant General Jacques Musemakweli has died. He was 59.

According to the RDF spokesperson, Lt. Col. Ronald Rwivanga, late Musemakweli passed on in the late hours of Thursday, February 11. 2020.

“It is true he passed on last night,” said Rwivanga, adding, “Further details will be communicated in due course. For now, we are still verifying the cause.”

He was appointed Inspector General of RDF in 2019.

During his time in service, Musemakweli served in different key roles of the military leadership, including the Reserve Force Chief of Staff.

He has also previously served as Chief of Staff of Land Forces.

Prior to that, Musemakweli served as the head of the Republican Guard, which among others is in charge of protecting the Head of State.

Other roles in which Musemakweli has previously served include serving as the military football club president, APR FC.

Musemakweli is survived by a wife and four children.