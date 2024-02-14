Luvumbu Welcomed as a Hero in Kinshasa

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) warmly welcomed home footballer Heritier Luvumbu Nzinga following his expulsion from Rwanda. This event unfolded against a backdrop of political tension and highlighted the role of sports figures in raising awareness about regional conflicts.

Heritier Luvumbu, a prominent Congolese international footballer, found himself at the center of controversy after his contract with the Rwandan club Rayon Sports was terminated. The club’s decision came after Luvumbu celebrated a goal by placing a hand over his mouth and two fingers on his head during a match. This gesture was interpreted as a protest against the silence of the international community regarding the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, specifically the aggression by Rwanda.

The incident led to Luvumbu’s immediate suspension by the Rwandan Football Federation (FERWAFA), which barred him from participating in any football-related activities within its jurisdiction. The federation’s action was a response to what it perceived as a political statement made on the field, a move that sparked significant discourse about the intersection of sports, politics, and freedom of expression.

#RDC: L’international congolais Héritier Luvumbu Nzinga a pris un vol régulier ce mercredi depuis Goma pour retourner à Kinshasa après la résiliation de son contrat par le club rwandais de Rayon Sport pour avoir célébré son but par le geste de la main sur la bouche et doigts sur… pic.twitter.com/CP46oAuZLP — acpcongo.com (@acprdc_Officiel) February 14, 2024

Luvumbu’s journey back to the DRC commenced in the early hours of Wednesday, February 14, 2024, marking the end of his tenure with Rayon Sports, which was originally set to conclude in May 2024. His return was meticulously coordinated by the Congolese authorities, ensuring his safety and honor throughout the transition from Rwanda to his home country.

Upon landing in Goma, Luvumbu was greeted with high honors. A vehicle from the Presidency of the DRC awaited him at the Grande Barrière border crossing, escorting him directly to the VIP lounge of Goma’s international airport. The area was securely guarded by the Republican Guard, underscoring the importance the government placed on his safe return. From Goma, Luvumbu took a regular commercial flight to Kinshasa, traveling in business class, a gesture that further demonstrated the support and respect he received from his nation.

His arrival in Kinshasa was met with similar reverence. François Claude Kabulo Mwana Kabulo, the Minister of Sports and Leisure, personally welcomed him at the airport. This high-profile reception not only signified Luvumbu’s importance as a sports figure in the DRC but also highlighted the government’s stance on the issues he sought to bring to light with his protest.