Mali: Colonel Théoneste Bagosora died in prison!

By Ben Barugahare

The news arriving to The Rwandan editorial, this Saturday 25, 2021, is that Colonel BEMS Théoneste BAGOSORA, who was incarcerated in a Mali prison since 2012, passed on.

Colonel BAGOSORA was born on August 16, 1941, in the Giciye commune, in Gisenyi. After High School in Petit Séminaire de Nyundo, he entered the Kigali Military Academy where he graduated in 1964 in the 3rd Intake, at the officer level.

He served in the Rwandan Armed Forces until his retirement in 1992, and in 1994, he was a Director in the Ministry of Defense. He had been sentenced by the Arushta Tribunal to 35 years in prison on genocide charges and was serving this sentence in Mali. He recently demanded the conditional release after completing 2/3 of his sentence, but the demand was declined.

He died a few days after celebrating his 80th birthday.